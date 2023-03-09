Know how much B-town actresses are charging for Telugu films

Hyderabad: Indian cinema has always been associated with glitz, glamour, and larger-than-life stories. The industry has captured the hearts and imaginations of millions across the country, from the romance of Bollywood to the action-packed dramas of Tollywood. However, as competition between these two powerhouses heats up, a new trend has emerged, the demand for top Bollywood heroines in Tollywood films is the new era.

With actresses like Janhvi Kapoor commanding a jaw-dropping Rs 5 crore for her role in NTR’s 30th film, it’s clear that the stakes have been raised in terms of remuneration. Kiara Advani was paid Rs 4 crore plus GST for her role as Ram Charan’s female lead in Shankar’s film. Deepika Padukone is getting more than Rs 10 crore for ‘Project K’.

To secure major Bollywood actresses, producers must invest at least Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore, which has become the starting point for top heroines. Actresses in Tollywood typically command between Rs 1 and Rs 3 crore. Meanwhile, Tollywood heroines are pushed to the back of the line, earning half of what a Bollywood actress earns in earrings.

But what makes these Bollywood actresses so unique? Is it their undeniable star power, incredible acting abilities, or ability to win the hearts of worldwide audiences across the country. Whatever the reason may be, these Bollywood beauties are the leading ladies who are in high demand, and their pay reflects it.

The future of the Indian film industry is more exciting than ever as the lines between Bollywood and Tollywood continue to be on fire. There has never been a better time to be a fan of Indian cinema, with new projects, new faces, and cutting-edge technology in the world of cinema.