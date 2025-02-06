Mumbai: Bharti Singh is undeniably one of the most talented comedians we have in the Indian entertainment industry today. With her impeccable comic timing and witty charm, she has carved a special place in the hearts of millions. Bharti has not only entertained her fans in India but has also built a strong global fan base. Her rib-tickling jokes and humorous outtakes have often been the perfect cure for a dull moment.

Over the years, Bharti has been a part of numerous television shows, stand-up gigs, and individual performances. Her journey in the industry has been inspiring, and today, she stands tall as one of the highest-paid comedians in India. Reports suggest that Bharti Singh charges a staggering Rs. 10 to 15 lakhs per episode for hosting a show. Earlier, her per-episode fee ranged between Rs. 5 to 7 lakhs.

Her energetic presence and comic timing have undoubtedly contributed to making several shows a massive hit among audiences. Do you know how much does Bharti Singh charges for one single brand promotion on her Instagram account?

Bharti Singh’s Instagram Fees

Apart from television, Bharti Singh has also become a sought-after name in the world of brand promotions. With a massive Instagram following of 8.8 million, she collaborates with various brands, ranging from clothing to cosmetics. As per reports available online, Bharti Singh charges approximately Rs. 2 to 4 lakhs for a single brand promotion post on her social media. On a monthly basis, she earns a whopping Rs. 2 crore through her promotional activities, depending on the demand and scale of the brand.

On the professional front, Bharti Singh is currently seen as a host in Laughter Chefs Season 2, which began airing in January. Fans continue to shower her with love, making her one of the most beloved comedians in the entertainment industry today.