Know how much Katrina Kaif charges per Instagram post

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has established herself as one of the most powerful actresses in India with her dedication and commitment towards cinema. The ‘beauty with brains’ began her Bollywood journey back in 2003 with ‘Boom’ that failed to do good at box office. However, she never stopped trying and eventually tasted sweet success in the industry with Salman Khan starrer Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in 2005. And the rest is history.

Today, Katrina Kaif is among the top highest paid actresses of Bollywood. The actress earns huge chunks of money from movies, endorsements and other investments. She reportedly charges Rs 12 crore for a film and Rs 6-7 crore for brand endorsement. Her whopping net worth stands at around Rs 224 crore (as of 2021 report). Do you know how much she charges per social media post?

Katrina Kaif’s Social Media Fees

The ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ actress has always been tight-lipped about her life outside the confines of work and is a fairly private person. Infact she joined Instagram in 2017 and today, she enjoys a huge fan following of 66.3M followers on her photo-sharing app. Reportedly, the Sooryavanshi actress charges around 97L per promotional post on social media.

Kat endorses several top brands including Johnson tiles, Sugar Free, Zomato, Reebok India, Kalyan Jewellers, Slice, Lino Perros and Emami.

Kat’s Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhan Akhtar; Phone Bhoot directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Merry Christmas directed by Sanjay Routray.