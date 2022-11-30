Know how much Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan earned from Bhediya

Both the actors from Bhediya are appreciated for their hard work and dedication

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 30th November 2022 1:27 pm IST
Know how much Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan earned from Bhediya
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s starrer Bhediya is doing wonders at the box office. So far the reviews are great and how can a horror comedy movie go wrong with Varun in the lead role? Known for his comedy timing and enthusiastic dance performances, the Badlapur actor keeps his game on the top of the table.

Actress Kriti Sanon is no less. She is one of the most gorgeous and charming actresses in B-town. The heropanti actress has had her aurora over Bollywood since her first appearance.

Bhediya Actors Remuneration

While both the actors from Bhediya are appreciated for their hard work and dedication, but do you know how much they charged for the movie? According to the reports that are surfacing on the internet, Varun Dhawan has charged a whopping Rs 7cr, while Kriti Sanon pocketed Rs 4cr as her remuneration.

Varun, Kriti’s Upcoming Movies

Speaking about their other projects, Varun has completed the shoot for his upcoming movie Bawal co-starring Jahnvi Kapoor. On the other hand, Kriti is all set with her new movie Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button