Know how much Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan earned from Bhediya

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s starrer Bhediya is doing wonders at the box office. So far the reviews are great and how can a horror comedy movie go wrong with Varun in the lead role? Known for his comedy timing and enthusiastic dance performances, the Badlapur actor keeps his game on the top of the table.

Actress Kriti Sanon is no less. She is one of the most gorgeous and charming actresses in B-town. The heropanti actress has had her aurora over Bollywood since her first appearance.

Bhediya Actors Remuneration

While both the actors from Bhediya are appreciated for their hard work and dedication, but do you know how much they charged for the movie? According to the reports that are surfacing on the internet, Varun Dhawan has charged a whopping Rs 7cr, while Kriti Sanon pocketed Rs 4cr as her remuneration.

Varun, Kriti’s Upcoming Movies

Speaking about their other projects, Varun has completed the shoot for his upcoming movie Bawal co-starring Jahnvi Kapoor. On the other hand, Kriti is all set with her new movie Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.