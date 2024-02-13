Know how much Ranveer Singh charges per advertisement

Mumbai: Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh has been creating a buzz after teaming up with adult film actor Johnny Sins for a Bold Care commercial, adding a desi twist to the saas-bahu drama. The unique pairing has left netizens in splits. Ranveer has been trending everywhere on Google and fans are now curious to know how much he must have charged for this ad.

Ranveer Singh Remuneration Per Ad

Ranveer Singh, known for his stellar performances, is also a sought-after face for brand endorsements. With a net worth of around Rs 360 crores, the actor reportedly charges between Rs 3.5 and 4 crores per ad, solidifying his status as one of the highest-paid actors in India.

In the year 2022, the International Advertising Association (IAA) also recognized him as the Brand Endorser of the Year, showcasing his widespread appeal. Ranveer Singh’s presence extends across various brands, from Ching’s to Bingo, Nivea to Colgate, making him a ubiquitous figure in the advertising world.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his next venture in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again.” Fans eagerly await to see the charismatic actor in action once again on the big screen.