Know how much SRK paid for ‘Mannat’ in 2001; its price is now 200cr!

Mumbai: A simple Delhi boy who came to Mumbai back in ’80s with a big dream is now counted as one of the most successful and celebrated stars in Bollywood. Well, we are speaking about none other than the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. He is not just name, but an emotion to millions of his fans out there. SRK made his acting debut with the 1992 film Deewana and since then there is no looking back for him.

He might have struggled his way out in the initial phase of his career but with his sheer hard work, passion and determination, he’s successfully managed to achieve all that he’s desired for himself and his family. His dream home ‘Mannat’ is one among.

Details About SRK and Gauri’s Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan had his heart set on ‘Villa Vienna’, the original name of Mannat, since the filming of Yes Boss in 1997. After a long wait, SRK finally bought ‘Villa Vienna’ from the ‘Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust’ in 2001, various reports say.

Their dream house was originally named ‘Villa Vienna’ and was later changed to ‘Jannat’. But, as all his wishes started coming true, and his career hit an all-time high after buying his dream house, he finally ended up naming it ‘Mannat’ in 2005.

Ever imagined its price?

But do you know the price of huge property when SRK bought it in 2001?

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan (Instagram)

According to various reports, the Raees actor bought Mannat for the whopping price of Rs 13.32 crore in 2001. The property is now reportedly worth Rs 200 crores!

Shah Rukh Khan had once said, “Even if I was broke one day, I would sell everything, but not Mannat.”

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathan and Atlee’s untitled movie in his kitty. He was last seen in ‘Zero’ which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.