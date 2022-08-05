Know how to check TS DOST Phase 1 seat allotment

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is going to release TS DOST Phase 1 seat allotment on August 6.

Students who have exercised the web option in phase 1 can login into their accounts on the official website of DOST website to check the seat allotment.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the help desk said that the phase 1 seat allotment is expected to be released after 7 pm tomorrow. (click here to check seat allotment).

Online self-reporting after TS DOST Phase 1 seat allotment

If the student is satisfied with the seat allotment, online self-reporting has to be done by making an online payment of the college fee or seat reservation fee. It has to be done between August 7 and 18.

Later, the student has to visit the allotted college and submit the required certificates to complete the admission process.

The class work is scheduled to commence on October 1, 2022.

TS DOST phase 2 registration

Those who are not satisfied with the TS DOST phase 1 allotment can register for phase 2 by paying a registration fee of Rs. 400. The phase 2 registration can be done between August 7 and 21 and the web option can be exercised till August 22.

TS DOST phase 2 allotment will be announced on August 27.

Similarly, phase 3 will also take place later.