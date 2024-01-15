Know list of India’s best beaches amid Lakshadweep vs Maldives row

Amid the controversy surrounding Lakshadweep versus the Maldives, several travel portals are witnessing a spike in searches for the list of best beaches in India.

Make My Trip, an online travel company, stated that, in addition to the heightened curiosity about Lakshadweep, searches for Daman, another beach destination, have surged by over 350 percent.

The company revealed in a statement that searches for the best beaches in India have doubled in the last couple of days.

“Alongside the heightened curiosity about Lakshadweep, Daman is experiencing a surge in searches by over 350 percent, followed by the Andamans, which are registering an overall increase in search volumes by over 120 percent,” reported Make My Trip.

Lakshadweep, list of other best beaches in India

According to the travel portal, there are 11 best beaches in India located in both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

Here is the list of the best beaches in India:

Goa Digha, Coastal Resort Town in West Bengal Lakshadweep Pondicherry Tarkarli, a seaside village in Maharashtra Alibaug, a coastal town in Maharashtra Kovalam, a scenic beach town in Kerala Gokarna, a scenic temple town in Karnataka Varkala, a coastal town in Kerala Diu Havelock

MakeMyTrip also mentioned, “Other destinations that are recording a healthy double-digit growth include Kochi, Gokarna, Puri, Visakhapatnam, Varkala, Puducherry, Goa, and other beaches across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.”

Also Read Ways to reach Lakshadweep from Hyderabad – Know required permit

All-time high searches

The all-time high searches for the list of best beaches in India surged following the Lakshadweep-Maldives row, triggered after Maldives ministers made remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Lakshadweep visit.

Although Prime Minister Modi promoted Lakshadweep as a tourist destination and did not mention Maldives, an irked minister from the island country stated, “India faces significant challenges in competing with the Maldives in beach tourism.”

Despite the Maldivian government suspending the ministers following the remarks, relations between India and the island nation declined.

In light of these developments, people have not only canceled trips to the Maldives but have also started searching for the list of the best beaches in India.