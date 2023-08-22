Know Megastar Chiranjeevi’s salary per movie in Tollywood

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 68th birthday today. The Tollywood actor is one of the biggest and bankable stars we have in the Indian film industry. In a film career spanning over four decades, Chiranjeevi has managed to carve out a unique and cherished place within the hearts of Telugu audiences.

He has got lots of applause for his terrific performances in many memorable films. With impeccable dialogue delivery, brilliant comic timing, to superb dancing skills, Chiru is known for delivering monstrous hits at the ticket counters.

On his special day, let’s have a look at how much the megastar charges per movie.

Chiranjeevi’s Remuneration Per Movie

This actor’s pay has recently been the topic of heated debate. According to sources, Chiranjeevi got paid between Rs 63 and Rs 65 crore for his most recent project ‘Bhola Shankar’. Yes, you read that right. His earlier pay scale was between Rs 35cr to 50cr depending on the project.

For Godfather, Chiru reportedly took home Rs 45 crores as his salary.

And now fans are eagerly waiting if ‘Bhola Shankar’s failure at the box office affect his remuneration for upcoming projects. Whether Chiranjeevi’s pay check will drop or further increase for his forthcoming film, only time will tell.

Fans are eagerly awaiting further information on his new film, Mega 157.