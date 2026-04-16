Know more about Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent season 2

The most controversial show, India’s Got Latent, is gearing up for Season 2. Created by Samay Raina, the show quickly gained a massive following and became a fan favorite soon after its release, thanks to its raw, unfiltered format and unconventional judging criteria.

As promised by Samay in his latest YouTube special Still Alive, the upcoming season is set to be “even crazier than before.” However, this time, the full, unfiltered experience will be reserved exclusively for live audiences. He clarified that only a cleaner, edited version of the show will be uploaded on YouTube to avoid potential legal complications.

The hype is very real. Samay Raina shared a pre-sale link on his Instagram story for the live taping of the first episode of Season 2, inviting fans to be a part of the audience. The announcement has already sparked excitement online, with many eager to experience the show in its unfiltered, live format.

While most fans are excited about the return of their favorite panel show, some have begun to question this shift in approach. Known for his unhinged and unapologetic style, Samay’s decision to tone down content for digital platforms has sparked debate. Many wonder whether this move compromises the very essence of the show, especially considering that mainstream platforms and industry players often operate within stricter content boundaries.

The unique selling point of India’s Got Latent has always been its unconventional judging system, where the winner isn’t necessarily the most talented performer, but rather the most self-aware individual. Built around dark, edgy humor and spontaneous interactions, the show carved out a niche that stood in stark contrast to traditional reality formats.

However, the show also found itself at the center of controversy last year. Following multiple incidents that drew public attention, all panel members (guest judges) were reportedly summoned by the court. Authorities raised concerns about the nature of the content and its potential influence on younger audiences. Despite the backlash, a significant section of fans came out in support of Samay and the panel, arguing that the show was a “pay-to-watch” format, effectively making it an 18+ experience intended for a mature audience.

Click here to see what Ajaz khan had to say about Samay’s recent stand up special