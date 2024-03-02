Know Ram Charan’s massive salary for next movie

Hyderabad: Mega powerstar Ram Charan has received global stardom with the monumental success of RRR. This magnum opus, directed by S. S. Rajamouli, not only impressed Indian audiences but also conquered international box offices, grossing over Rs. 1000 crores worldwide.

Ram Charan is currently busy with Game Changer, his next project directed by Shankar. The anticipation surrounding this project is palpable, as fans eagerly await another cinematic spectacle.

RC 16 with Buchi Babu

In an exciting collaboration, Ram Charan has partnered with director Buchi Babu for his latest project RC 16. Following the huge success of his first film Upenna, Buchi Babu is looking to repeat the feat with this potential blockbuster. Expectations are sky-high for the high-budget movie.

Ram Charan’s Remuneration Buzz

Ram Charan’s star power extends to his remuneration. Reports suggest that he is demanding a jaw-dropping fee ranging between Rs. 70 to 80 crores for his upcoming film. This places him as one of the highest-paid actors in the industry.

Leading Lady Rumors

In addition to the excitement, there are rumors circulating that suggest esteemed actress Janhvi Kapoor will star alongside Ram Charan in this new venture. Official confirmation is still awaited for more details.