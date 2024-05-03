Know Sanjay Leela Bhanshali whopping paycheck for Heeramandi

Bhansali is known for his lavish visuals and currently, the series is one of the most talked about upcoming projects in Bollywood

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Instagram)

Mumbai: ’Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is an Indian Hindi-language period drama television series set in pre-independence India and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This web series is reportedly India’s most expensive show and has an insanely high budget of Rs.200 crores.

The story revolves around the lives of tawaifs (courtesans) in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj. Bhansali is known for his lavish visuals and currently, the series is one of the most talked about upcoming projects in Bollywood.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Remuneration

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his grand cinematic ventures, has ventured into the realm of online streaming with “Heeramandi.” According to reports, Bhansali charged a massive fee for creating this magnum opus. His paycheck for Heeramandi is estimated to be around Rs. 60 to Rs. 65 crores. His vision and expertise promise to make this series a dazzling display of Indian filmmaking.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah Badussha, Farida Jalal, and a few others in other important roles. The series is streaming on Netflix from May 1.

