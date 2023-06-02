Know why Salman Khan rejected Bajirao Mastani with Bhansali

Bajirao Mastani, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, was released in 2015

News Desk|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 2nd June 2023 11:45 am IST
Know why Salman Khan rejected Bajirao Mastani with Bhansali
Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan in the frame (Instagram)

Mumbai: ‘Bajirao Mastani’, one of the most loved movies of the celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has gained the status of an iconic film in Indian cinema. With a stellar ensemble cast featuring mega-stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles, the movie has captivated audiences and left an indelible mark on the industry.

But did you know that the famous trio of this film was not the first choice of Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Well, if the reports are to be believed, the director originally wanted to cast Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the leads along with Rani Mukerji.

However, it was impossible for the SLB to bring the magic of this couple back on screens as the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam couple had an ugly breakup and parted ways.

Later Kareena Kapoor Khan was considered for Deepika Padukone’s character whereas Salman was considered for Bajirao.

The duo had given their test looks by adorning whatever was required and Salman Khan had apparently chopped his hair for the poster.

But, things didn’t materialize well.

It wasn’t the way the director desired and the movie went to Ranveer, Deepika, and Priyanka. It was also reported that the filmmaker and the actor had a fallout and the movie was dropped.

To this date, both have not worked together again. Fans eagerly await the day when these two talents come together once again to create another Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam-like masterpiece that showcases their unique synergy and creative brilliance.

