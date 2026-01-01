Kochi Biennale painting gets backlash from Christian groups; artist defends work

Kochi: Noted artist Tom Vattakuzhy on Wednesday rejected allegations of distorting the depiction of Christ’s Last Supper in one of his paintings displayed at Kochi Biennale, a day after the Catholic Church had raised strong criticism against it.

While speaking to a TV channel, he said the respective painting, part of the Biennale’s curated show, ‘Idam’ exhibition, was based on a play, and there was nothing to hurt the sentiments of believers.

He said each person was approaching a work of art from their individual perspective. For him, the artist said, Jesus Christ is more than a figure with a long beard and hair.

Vattakuzhy said he sees Christ in every person who suffers pain and hardships. “That love and compassion can be seen in my paintings as well,” he said.

Vattakuzhy’s paintings displayed at the Kochi Biennale have drawn criticism from Christian groups, who say the artwork hurts religious sentiments.

The work, created by the artist, is alleged to present a distorted depiction of Christ’s Last Supper, an image that holds deep significance for Christians worldwide.

Critics have also pointed out that the same artwork had appeared in a magazine a few years ago, when it had attracted similar objections. When contacted, the Biennale authorities declined to comment.

Sources said following the protest, the Biennale authorities decided to close the convention centre where the painting was displayed for two days.

The Syro-Malabar Church and the Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) Kochi Diocese Committee said the Biennale should not be treated as a space where anything can be exhibited in the name of art, without considering the impact on the faith of communities.

“The image of Christ’s Last Supper is one that Christians and people across the world hold close to their hearts,” the KLCA had said.

The Syro-Malabar Church said that the portrayal of the Last Supper, which crores of believers regard as a symbol of spiritual inspiration, in a manner that ridicules and demeans it, is an act that violates the basic respect owed to religious beliefs.

The Church made it clear that it has no doubt that artistic freedom is an essential part of a democratic society.

“However, it said that mocking religious beliefs, distorting sacred symbols, and presenting works that hurt the sentiments of believers cannot be justified in the name of artistic freedom,” it said.

The Syro-Malabar Church had also said the authorities must take seriously the deep hurt caused to the Christian community by the incident.