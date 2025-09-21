Kochi Water Metro touches 50 lakh passenger mark

Kochi: The Kochi Water Metro has achieved a new milestone of 50 lakh passengers within just 29 months of commencing operations, officials said on Sunday.

The landmark was reached on Saturday afternoon when an Australia-based Malayali couple, Naina and Amal, purchased tickets from the High Court terminal to Fort Kochi.

To mark the occasion, Kochi Metro Managing Director Loknath Behera presented a gift to Naina, who was the 50 lakhth passenger.

Behera said the feat was made possible due to the high-quality travel experience offered by the Water Metro, despite its limited route network.

Launched on April 25, 2023, by the Kerala government, the Kochi Water Metro quickly became popular among island residents as well as tourists.

The project has also attracted interest from 21 other locations in India, as well as from abroad.

The World Bank has expressed its willingness to partner with the project, according to an official statement.

The service has also won multiple awards for its operational excellence.

Currently, 20 boats operate across 10 terminals, including High Court, Fort Kochi, Vypeen, Bolgatty, Mulavukad South Chittoor, Cheranalloor, Elamkulam, Vyttila, and Kakkanad, covering approximately 24 km across five routes. Services run from 7.30 am to 9 pm daily, completing about 125 trips.

According to officials, the passenger growth has been steady.

The first 10 lakh passengers were recorded within 107 days of launch, followed by 20 lakh in 95 days, 30 lakh in 185 days, and 40 lakh in 160 days.

The service has now touched 50 lakh passengers in the following 161 days, the official added.