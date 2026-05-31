Kodagu based deputy tahsildar found dead in lodge, police begin investigation

Hassan: A deputy-tahsildar was found dead after allegedly dying by suicide in a lodge on BM Road in Hassan city, police said on Sunday, May 31. The deceased has been identified as Thimmayya (52), who was serving as a deputy -tahsildar in Saligrama of Mysuru district.

According to preliminary information, Thimmayya checked into a lodge in Hassan on Saturday and was later found hanging inside his room. Before taking the extreme step, he reportedly left behind a four-page death note, which has now become a crucial part of the police investigation.

Thimmayya had earlier served in Hassan about three years ago and was well known among officials in the district administration. Though he was currently posted in Saligrama, he continued to reside with his family at Dyavamma Layout in Channapatna locality of Hassan city.

Police officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and conducted a detailed inspection of the lodge room. The body was shifted for post-mortem examination, while investigators collected the death note and other materials from the scene.

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Authorities have not yet disclosed the contents of the note, stating that it is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation. Family members and colleagues are also expected to be questioned to ascertain the circumstances that may have led to the incident.

The sudden death of the revenue official has shocked the local administrative fraternity and residents who knew him from his earlier tenure in Hassan. Officials described him as an experienced officer who had served in various capacities within the Revenue Department.

A case has been registered at the jurisdictional police station, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact reasons behind the alleged suicide. Police said all angles mentioned in the death note would be thoroughly examined before reaching any conclusions.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over Hassan, with many expressing grief over the untimely demise of the government officer.