Kodandaram lodges complaint against political leaders camping in Munugodu

Hyderabad: Founder-president of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS ) M. Kodandaram on Tuesday lodged a complaint against the political party leaders, who were campaigning in the ongoing Munugodu by-elections campaign.

He met chief electoral officer of State Vikas Raj to lodge his complaint. He alleged that the political leaders of some parties were violating the election laws in their election campaigning. He also held a silent protest in front of Buddha Bhavan on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Kodandaram alleged that some leaders were distributing liquor and money to influence the voters in the constituency. He demanded that the Election Commission take action against the violators of the election laws. He expressed his anger at the politicians for their attitude to win the elections at any cost.

He said it was unfortunate that the Election Commission was not taking any action against the violators despite the complaints. He demanded that the Election Commission cancel the escort being given to the State ministers and added that the responsibility to ensure all the voters to cast their votes in the by-election without any inducement lies on the shoulders of all the citizens of the State.