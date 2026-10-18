Koffee With Karan 9: Vicky Kaushal, Diljit to share the couch?

Mumbai: What happens when Bollywood’s Punjabi munda meets the singer whose songs often get him grooving? Karan Johar might just have the answer. Vicky Kaushal and Diljit Dosanjh are reportedly coming together for an episode of Koffee With Karan season 9, and the pairing promises plenty of Punjabi flavour.

According to the latest report, the actor and singer could share the famous couch for a candid conversation with Karan. While the pairing has surfaced in reports, an official announcement and an episode date are still awaited.

Both stars are familiar with Karan’s questions and the race for the coveted Koffee hamper. Vicky made his debut on the show alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in season 6, while Diljit appeared with rapper Badshah in the same season. This time, the reported combination would bring the two together.

There is also a fun connection beyond the chat show. Vicky has openly shown his love for Punjabi music, including Diljit’s tracks. Back in 2022, a video of the actor enjoying Diljit’s song Koka offered a glimpse of that enthusiasm. Having the singer seated beside him could give Karan an easy conversation starter.

The guest-list buzz follows Salman Khan’s appearance in the season opener, which also featured Karisma Kapoor. With the new season underway, attention is now turning to the combinations Karan will bring to the couch next.

For now, viewers will have to wait for confirmation of Vicky and Diljit’s episode. But if the pairing happens, will Karan manage to get the two talking as freely as they perform? That could be the real treat.