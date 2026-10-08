Mumbai: One unnamed actress, a pointed refusal and a remark loaded with possibilities. Karan Johar has sparked fresh speculation with a clip teasing Koffee With Karan, and the name being linked to his words is someone with whom he shares a famously rocky equation: Kangana Ranaut.

In the clip, labelled Koffee With Karan S9, the filmmaker sits with a phone to his ear, seemingly discussing an invitation. Dressed in an orange suit, Karan makes his position clear: “No, no. I won’t be calling her at all.”

He then adds the line that has prompted the guessing game: “God knows what else will come alive if she comes.”

Karan does not name the woman in the exchange. However, speculation around the remark has pointed towards Kangana, whose previous appearance on his couch became one of the show’s most talked-about moments.

Their history certainly gives that theory some context. During her 2017 appearance on Koffee With Karan, Kangana called Karan the “flag-bearer of nepotism”, bringing Bollywood’s treatment of outsiders into the spotlight. What followed was a public back-and-forth that stretched well beyond the episode.

Karan later accused Kangana of playing the victim card, and she responded to his criticism. Their exchanges turned an uncomfortable chat-show encounter into a feud that continues to attract attention whenever either takes an apparent swipe at the other.

That background makes a line about refusing to invite “her” particularly intriguing. A return to the couch would inevitably bring their earlier confrontation back into the conversation, which explains why viewers are drawing the connection.

Still, the mystery remains part of the tease. The excerpt neither identifies the actress nor confirms that Karan is referring to Kangana. For now, he has supplied the punchline and left viewers to fill in the name. Was this another jab in their long-running exchange, or is the guessing game exactly the point?