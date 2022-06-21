Koffee With Karan: A quick tour of season 1 to 6 [Video]

Mumbai: After a hiatus of three years, the much-awaited celebrity chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’ is all set to make a comeback with its season 7. Hosted by Karan Johar, the show is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7, 2022. From spilling the beans about the guest celebrities to playing controversial game rounds, the show has always grabbed the attention of the viewers. Fans are eagerly waiting for the show to reveal B-town secrets in its yet another exciting season. The first season of the show was aired in 2004.

Increasing the level of excitement among fans, Karan dropped a teaser of Koffee With Karan season 7 which features some epic moments from its past seasons.

Sharing video on Instagram handle, Karan wrote, “ It’s bigger, it’s better and the brew is piping hot! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new season starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar! @disneyplushotstar @apoorva1972 @jahnviobhan @aneeshabaig @dharmaticent”.

The show has seen popular Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar among the others, gracing the show in past years. From the debut season to 6th season and everything in between, the clip will take you down the memory lane with some best moments. Newlywed couples Alia- Ranbir and Katrina-Vicky can be seen dropping hints about their relationships in the video. In another shot, Karan Johar asks Aamir Khan, who he would push among Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan while on a boat, to which he said Salman Khan, stating, “Kyunke Bhai toh Kabhi doobengey nahi”.

A month ago, Karan Johar had announced that the show will not return on Tv but on a streaming medium. He also revealed that the show will see some of the biggest stars of the country gracing the couch as they fight for the iconic coffee hamper in the new season.