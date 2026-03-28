Kohli fires in RCB’s six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL opener

Debutant Jacob Duffy was the best bowler for RCB, returning excellent figures of 3/22 in four overs.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2026 11:13 pm IST
Kohli fires in RCB's six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL opener
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 38-ball 69 and Devdutt Padikkal a 61 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in the Indian Premier League opener here on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad rallied to post 201 for nine as stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan led from the front with a 38-ball 80 after his side was reduced to 29 for three in the fifth over. Ankit Verma chipped in 43 off just 18 balls.

In reply, defending champions RCB completed the chase in 15.4 overs. Devdutt Padikkal (61 off 26 balls), Kohli and Rajat Patidar (31 off 12 balls) were the chief contributors with the bat for RCB.

Subhan Haleem

Debutant Jacob Duffy was the best bowler for RCB, returning excellent figures of 3/22 in four overs.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 201/9 in 20 over (Ishan Kishan 80, Ankit Verma 43; Jacob Duffy 3/22).

MS Admissions NEET 2026-27

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 203/4 in 15.4 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 61, Virat Kohli 69 not out).

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2026 11:13 pm IST

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