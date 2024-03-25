Kohli, Karthik guide RCB to 4-wkt win against Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 178 for 6 in 19.2 overs (Virat Kohli 77, Mahipal Lomror 17 not out, Dinesh Karthik 28 not out; Kagiso Rabada 2/23, Harpreet Brar 2/13).

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 25th March 2024 11:33 pm IST
_Virat Kohli plays a shot during the IPL 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium- PTI

Bengaluru: Harpreet Brar’s incisive bowling came to naught as Virat Kohli’s splendid half-century and Dinesh Karthik’s power-hitting at the back end helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeat Punjab Kings by four wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Chasing 177 for victory, RCB, thanks to Kohli’s 77 (49 balls) and Karthik’s unbeaten 28 (10 balls), won the match with four balls to spare.

PBKS’ left-arm spinner Brar (2/13) dismissed dangerous middle-order batters Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxewll cheaply as RCB, chasing 177 for victory, were in big trouble. He also took a wonderful catch to dismiss Kohli to put RCB in trouble.

MS Education Academy

But Karthik and Mahipal Lomror (17 not out) bailed out the home side.

Brief scores:

Punjab Kings 176 for 6 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 45, Prabhsimran Singh 25, Sam Curran 23, Jitesh Sharma 27; Glenn Maxwell 2/29, Md Siraj 2/26).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 178 for 6 in 19.2 overs (Virat Kohli 77, Mahipal Lomror 17 not out, Dinesh Karthik 28 not out; Kagiso Rabada 2/23, Harpreet Brar 2/13).

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 25th March 2024 11:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button