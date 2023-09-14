Kokernag Security Operation: Images from the standoff

Srinagar: The encounter between security forces and militants in Gadole area of Kokernag Village of District Anantnag continued for second straight day on Thursday after the killing of an army colonel, major and a DySP.

The exchange of fire between the forces and hiding militants remained on throughout the day, while high beam lights have been installed as it was getting dark and corden have been tightened around the area.

Earlier, police said that forces have encircled two LeT militants including Uzair Khan a local Militant at Gadole area of Kokernag.

Large number of troops were deployed near encounter site in Gadole, Kokernag village of South kashmir’s Anantnag District 1

Smoke raises from a mountain after fierce gunshots in Gadole area of Kokernag village in District Anantnag

Large number of troops were deployed near enoucnter site in Gadole, Kokernag village of South kashmir’s Anantnag District 2

Kashmir women walking past security forces near Gadole Encounter Site in Kokernag area of District Anantnag

Army pressed helicopters into service as Kokernag gunfight enters day 2

Army Helicoptors hovering over Gadole Encounter Site in South Kashmir’s Kokernag Village

A security personal can be seen on top of a mountain to take out search operation for militants hiding in the area

Anantnag: Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at Gadole area of Kokernag, in Anantnag district, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Anantnag: Security personnel cordon off the area after 3 Army men were killed in a gunfight with terrorists at Kokernag area, in Anantnag district, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)