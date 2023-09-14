Kokernag Security Operation: Images from the standoff

Srinagar: The encounter between security forces and militants in Gadole area of Kokernag Village of District Anantnag continued for second straight day on Thursday after the killing of an army colonel, major and a DySP.
The exchange of fire between the forces and hiding militants remained on throughout the day, while high beam lights have been installed as it was getting dark and corden have been tightened around the area.
Earlier, police said that forces have encircled two LeT militants including Uzair Khan a local Militant at Gadole area of Kokernag.