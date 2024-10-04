Kolkata: 2arrested over death of boy hit by excavator

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested on Friday, October 4 in connection with the death of a boy who was hit by an excavator in south Kolkata’s Bansdroni area, a senior officer said.

A class 9 student en route to tuition was killed after being hit by an excavator near Dinesh Nagar auto stand in Bansdroni area on Wednesday morning. Angry locals vandalised the excavator, the driver of which had fled the spot.

“Two persons were arrested from the northern parts of the city in connection with the case. One of them was driving the excavator while the other was the owner. The owner had helped the driver hide after the incident,” DC South Suburban Division Bidisha Kalita said.

A case has been registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), she said, adding that a total of six FIRs have been filed in connection with the case.

“After the incident, there was a law and order situation in the area and the police were harassed. Legal action will be taken in that case as well. Appropriate action will be taken after examining video footage,” she said.

Following the incident, locals staged a protest alleging that poor road conditions contributed to the tragedy and criticised the police for “delayed response”.

Some protesters vandalised the excavator involved in the incident and labelled the boy’s death a “state-sponsored murder,” citing the deteriorating road conditions in the area.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation Ward 113 councillor Anita Kar Majumder said road repair was underway following an underground drainage project.

Tensions escalated when an argument broke out between police and locals, who had surrounded senior officials, demanding action.

Some residents had alleged that members of the Trinamool Congress assaulted protesters, and one police officer pushed a woman, causing her to fall and become unconscious.