Kolkata doctor rape-murder: AIIMS Bibinagar hold candlelight vigil

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association of India has called for the boycott of non-essential duties, including outpatient services, from Tuesday, August 13.

AIIMS Bibinagar hold candlelight vigil
Resident doctors of AIIMS Bibinagar conducted a candlelight vigil on Tuesday

The resident doctors’ association in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar, conducted a solidarity march and candlelight vigil on Tuesday, August 13 in solidarity with the nationwide protests regarding the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.  

In protest of the security issues faced by healthcare workers, especially women, the federation of resident doctors association of India has called to boycott non-essential duties, including outpatient services from Tuesday, August 13.

The AIIMS Bibinagar doctors associations demand the establishment of a fast-track court for the Kolkata rape case, enforcement of the Central Protection Act 2020 for healthcare workers, and improving women-centric security measures across all hospitals in India.

Earlier, the junior doctors of government hospitals and medical colleges announced the boycott of elective OTs (operative theaters) and outpatient department service duties from Wednesday, August 14.


