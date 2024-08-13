Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Telangana junior docs to boycott OP duties

Junior doctors in Telangana state government hospitals and medical colleges have announced to boycott of elective OTs (operative theaters) and outpatient department service duties from Wednesday, August 14 in solidarity with the nationwide protests regarding the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Condemning the brutal crime, the Telangana junior doctors association denounced the mistreatment and manhandling of protesting doctors in Kolkata by the state police department.

Various resident doctor associations in the country have demanded a CBI inquiry into the issue along with the resignation of officials who allegedly tried to manipulate the deceased doctor’s family by spreading misinformation.

Furthermore, they have demanded the implementation of the Central Protection Act 2020 while ensuring a safe working environment for medical staff, especially female doctors.