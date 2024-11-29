Kolkata hospital declares no treatment for Bangladeshis amid protests

An official of the JN Ray Hospital said the decision was forced by insults meted out to the Indian flag by Bangladeshi nationals.

Press Trust of India |   Published: 29th November 2024 11:27 pm IST
Representational image

Kolkata: A hospital in north Kolkata’s Manicktala area on Friday said it would not treat patients from Bangladesh amid protests over the alleged atrocities on minority Hindus in the neighbouring country.

“We have issued a notification that from today till an indefinite time we will not admit any Bangladeshi patient for treatment. This is primarily because of the insults they have shown towards India,” said hospital official Subhranshu Bhakt.

He urged other hospitals in the city to do the same as a mark of protest against the alleged atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh.

“Seeing the tricolour being insulted, we have decided to stop treating Bangladeshis. India has played an important role in their independence but despite that, we are witnessing anti-India sentiments. We hope other hospitals will support us and take similar steps,” he added.

