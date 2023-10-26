Kolkata hospital denies ED permission to conduct Sujay Bhadra’s voice sample test

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday had to return from the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital without conducting the voice sample test of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the multi-crore cash for school jobs case in West Bengal.

Although a team of ED officials reached the hospital with the intention of conducting Bhadra’s voice sample test, they had to return empty-handed as the medical team of the hospital denied permission for the same.

Recently, the ED had secured fresh permission from a special PMLA court Kolkata to conduct Bhadra’s voice sample test.

As per sources, the medical team of S.S.K.M. denied permission on the ground that Bhadra is not in a position to bear the stress of voice sample test. Bhadra was recently shifted to a cabin under the cardiology department of the hospital from the intensive care unit.

To recall, the special court had first given ED the permission to conduct Bhadra’s voice sample test in July, when the central agency had presented an audio clip in the court in which Bhadra could reportedly be heard giving instruction to someone to erase data from his mobile phone.

However, the voice sampling could not be done then as Bhadra got admitted to the hospital after complaining of chest ailment, following which he underwent a bypass surgery.

The voice sample test has become imperative now following the high court’s direction to wind up the investigation into the school jobs case by December 31.