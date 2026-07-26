Kolkata man held for burning Modi’s photo during NEET protest

Kolkata: A man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lighting a cigarette from the flames during a protest in Kolkata against the alleged NEET question paper leak, police said on Sunday, July 26.

The man, identified as Soumik Chattopadhyay, is a resident of Badu in Barasat police station area in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

The incident took place on Friday ahead of a protest march from Sealdah to Esplanade in Kolkata. The march was organised by various Left-affiliated student organisations demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET question paper leak.

A photograph purportedly showing the accused setting fire to the prime minister’s photograph and lighting a cigarette from the flames later went viral on social media.

Following a written complaint lodged by BJP workers at Barasat police station on Saturday morning, police initiated an inquiry and arrested the accused within hours.

“He was taken into custody on the basis of a specific complaint and preliminary evidence collected during the investigation. We are examining all available material, including digital evidence, to ascertain the sequence of events. The investigation is continuing and appropriate legal action is being taken,” a senior police officer said.

“The accused was produced before the Barasat court on Saturday. The case is being investigated in accordance with the law, and no further details can be shared at this stage,” the officer added.

The arrest followed allegations that the act was intended to insult the prime minister’s office and disturb public order, he said.

Friday’s protest march culminated in violence in central Kolkata, prompting the police to make several arrests and lodge multiple criminal cases.