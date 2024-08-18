Protest against rape and murder of trainee doctor in Kolkata

Kolkata: Doctors protest during a rally against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, at Shyambazar, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (PTI Photo) Kolkata: Doctors protest during a rally against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, at Shyambazar, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (PTI Photo) Karad: Members of Indian Medical Association (IMA) take part in a protest march against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, in Karad, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (PTI Photo) Kolkata: People protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital amid rains, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra)