Kolkata shocked over reported police bid to hush up rape case by offering victim Rs 1,000

Kolkata: People of Kolkata were shocked on Friday after reports on social media that a rape victim was allegedly offered a bribe of Rs 1,000 for not filing a police complaint. The incident was even more shocking as the bribe was offered by certain officers of a women’s police station under Kolkata Police.

As the matter became serious, the officials posted at the Kolkata Police headquarters of Lal Bazar became active and started proceedings by filing an FIR. However, the city police top brass is totally tight-lipped over the allegation of a bribe being offered to the victim.

The area of occurrence is Ultadanga Police station under eastern suburban division of Kolkata Police.

The purported incident took place on Tuesday (July 12). The victim, a state-aided Baul singer by profession, took shelter from rain at a shed that was located in a somewhat secluded place. The victim alleged that one person, carrying a sharp weapon, forcefully took her to the canal side and there raped her for hours.

She lost senses. After coming back to senses in the evening she somehow went back to her home. Next day she informed her family members, who took her to the women police station at Ultadanga. However, she alleged that some officials of the same police station asked her not to file the case and also offered her Rs 1,000.

On Friday, the family members approached the city police headquarters and also made the entire sequence of events public through social media. The Detective Department of Kolkata Police have started investigation in the matter.

“The problem is that the scene of crime is extremely secluded and is also not covered under CCTV. Hence, we have to depend on the victims’ statements only,” an official of the city police said.