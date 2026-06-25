Kolkata warehouse collapse toll rises to 10, army radar deployed

Kolkata: The toll in the Taratala warehouse collapse in south Kolkata rose to 10 on Thursday as rescue teams, aided by the Army’s advanced ground-penetrating radar (GPR) system, continued intensive search operations through the rubble nearly 21 hours after the incident, officials said.

Five more people were rescued from the debris in the morning, taking the total number of victims pulled out from under the rubble to 30, according to sources involved in the operation.

Those killed in the collapse have been identified as Krishna Chowdhury (30), Rohit Chowdhury (40), Rahul Chowdhury (17), Chandrama Chowdhury (60), Pappu Rajak (40), Azgar Hossain (55), Sahil Sardar (17), Ghee Kumar (17) and two more persons who are yet to be identified, a senior official of the state government said.

According to sources from SSKM Hospital where the injured are being treated, one more person succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning.

Authorities said efforts were underway to ascertain and officially confirm details of all victims.

Rescue efforts continued through the night under the supervision of senior state government and civic officials, including Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nanda and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Smita Pandey.

A senior state government official said all available resources had been mobilised to trace those who may still be trapped beneath the debris.

“The rescue operation is being carried out on a war footing. Advanced equipment, including the Army‘s ground-penetrating radar, cameras and other specialised devices, is being used to locate possible survivors. Our priority remains saving lives and ensuring immediate medical assistance to the injured,” the official told PTI.

The Army’s GPR system is being used to detect signs of life beneath the collapsed structure. The equipment can detect movement and pulse signals beneath layers of debris, helping rescuers focus their excavation efforts on specific locations.

Teams are also deploying cameras beneath the rubble to check for trapped persons, while mobile phone tower data is being used to trace the location of individuals whose phones remain active under the debris.

Nineteen rescued persons are undergoing treatment at the Trauma Centre of SSKM Hospital, official sources said.

At least five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, including warehouse owner Shambhunath Behera, structural engineer Kamal Samanta, Gulzar Hussain, supervisor of Ayan Traders, labour supplier Dibakar Bhandari and Abdul Hamid.

Kolkata Police has registered a suo motu case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant charges against the accused.

“We have initiated a criminal investigation into the collapse. At least five persons have been arrested so far, and further inquiries are underway to identify others who may have been responsible. We are examining all aspects, including structural safety compliance and operational procedures at the warehouse,” a senior police officer said.

Behera Brothers had leased the collapsed warehouse on Transport Depot Road in Taratala. Investigators are probing the circumstances leading to the collapse and whether any violations of safety norms contributed to the tragedy.