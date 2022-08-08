Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigns as MLA; to join BJP

Hyderabad: Munugode Ex-MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Monday submitted his official resignation from the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Telangana assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy accepted his resignation.

The Congress MLA announced his resignation to the party and the state assembly last week. He is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 21, during union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state.

Also Read Blow to TRS as minister Errabelli Dayakar’s brother quits

Rajagopal Reddy revealed during a press conference last week that he was dissatisfied with the state Congress party’s leadership, and frustrated with his efforts of developing Munugode going unanswered by the state government.

Soon after Rajagopal Reddy’s resignation, AICC spokesperson and senior leader Sravan Dasoju also announced his resignation from the Telangana Congress party. He joined the BJP on Sunday.