Komatireddy slams TSRTC for increasing bus fares

Hyderabad: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday slammed the State-run TSRTC for hiking bus fares. He condemned the decision of the corporation to increase the bus fares in an unprecedented manner and asked the TSRTC management to review its decision. He also reminded the corporation that the Union government decreased petrol and diesel rates after increasing it in an unprecedented manner.

Komatireddy said the bus fare hike would become an unbearable burden on the poor and middle class people and added that such harsh decisions were not taken in the last 60 years. Referring to the increase in the rates of bus passes of students, he said bus fare hike would have a terrible impact on the students. He also said no State government had increased the bus fares in such a harsh manner. He demanded that the State government intervene and reduce the bus fares. Targeting the State government, he mocked that the State government was not in a position to pay the salaries of its employees on time.

Revanth condemns bus passes fee hike

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on Monday reacted on the issue of the hike in the rates of the student bass passes by TSRTC.

He condemned the decision of the corporation and demanded it to immediately withdraw them. He said the decision of the corporation would give a lightening shock to the students and middle class people, who use the bus passes for their daily commute. He said the move of the corporation would deprive the poor students of education.