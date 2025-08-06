Kompally drug bust: Two more arrested, notices issued to seven pubs

Hyderabad: Two more individuals have reportedly been arrested by Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) in relation to the Komapally drug racket, bringing the total number of arrests to ten.

According to reports, Lochan and Sandeep allegedly supplied ganja to the prime accused, Surya Annamaneni. Surya is suspected of hosting drug-laced parties at high-end pubs, and police are trying to track down individuals who attended said parties.

Notices have been served to seven pubs, including Prism Pub, Farm Pub, and Xora Pub, the reports stated.

Also Read Sons of senior cops held in Kompally drug racket case: Reports

Kompally drug bust

On July 7, EAGLE busted a major drug racket and arrested Surya Annamaneni, owner of Malnadu Kitchen in Kompally.

Surya was intercepted near his restaurant, and narcotics, including 10 grams of cocaine, 3.2 grams of OG Kush (ganja), and 1.6 grams of ecstasy pills, were seized from his possession.

Investigation into the case revealed a drug network involving transnational suppliers, high-end pubs, and intricate courier routes.

Later, in the month, two more individuals, reportedly sons of senior Telangana police officials, were arrested in relation to the case. The accused were identified as Rahul Teja, son of a senior intelligence officer and Pallepaka Mohan, son of an additional superintendent of police.

Mohan has been accused of being a link between the Nigerian suppliers and elite clients in Hyderabad, while Teja has also been named a key conspirator in the drug ring.