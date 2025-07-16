Sons of senior cops held in Kompally drug racket case: Reports

Hyderabad: Two individuals, reportedly sons of senior Telangana police officials, have been arrested by Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) in connection with the Kompally drug racket case in which hotel entrepreneur Surya Annamaneni has been named the prime accused.

According to reports, the accused have been identified as Rahul Teja, son of a senior intelligence officer and Pallepaka Mohan, son of an additional superintendent of police.

Mohan reportedly worked as a link between the Nigerian suppliers and elite clients in Hyderabad, while Teja is also named as a key conspirator in the drug ring.

Police have also identified a man named Harsha in relation to the case, who had been introduced to drugs during an internship in Goa and began sourcing drugs from other cities and supplying them to pubs and students in Hyderabad.

Authorities have also informed that the Nigerian nationals involved in the case will be deported. Till now, police have arrested eight people in relation to this case.

The supply chain reportedly spans Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, and Hyderabad. Further investigation in the case is underway, and more arrests are likely to be made as police uncover more links.

Last week, on July 7, EAGLE busted a major drug racket and arrested Surya Annamaneni, owner of Malnadu Kitchen in Kompally.

Surya was intercepted near his restaurant, and narcotics, including 10 grams of cocaine, 3.2 grams of OG Kush (ganja), and 1.6 grams of ecstasy pills, were seized from his possession.

Investigation into the case revealed a drug network involving transnational suppliers, high-end pubs, and intricate courier routes.