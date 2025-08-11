Kompally drug racket case: Police officer’s son denied bail

Hyderabad: Son of a senior police officer, Pallepaka Mohan, was denied bail by the Ranga Reddy District court in the Malnadu restaurant drug racket case.

According to the judge, allowing bail would hinder the investigation at this stage, even though Mohan’s counsel has alleged that he was illegally placed under custodial detention for over five days before his court appearance.

EAGLE busts major drug racket in Kompally

Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), on July 7, busted a major drug racket and arrested Surya Annamaneni, owner of Malnadu Kitchen in Kompally.

Surya was caught near his restaurant, while narcotics, including 10 grams of cocaine, 3.2 grams of OG Kush (ganja), and 1.6 grams of ecstasy pills, were seized from his possession.

A drug network involving transnational suppliers from Nigeria was revealed during an investigation where drugs were sold in high-end pubs through intricate courier routes.

More cocaine was found in a woman’s slipper, which was packed as a courier from New Delhi in a pink box to disguise the nature of the crime.

Currently, the suspects taken into custody include another high-profile son of police personnel, Rahul Tej, whose bail plea was also rejected.

As of now, a total of seven individuals have been booked concerning the racket. Investigators will be probing more potential links between interstate drug cartels as several accused are absconding.