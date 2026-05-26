Kompally youth thrashed for snatching gold chain, assaulting woman

Hyderabad: An unidentified youth violently attacked the female owner of an oil shop in an attempt to snatch her gold chain on Monday, May 25, in Jayabheri Colony, Kompally.

The CCTV footage circulating online shows the accused entering the shop with a face mask. He initially asked a question posing as a customer, then suddenly jumped over the counter to attack the woman identified as Mahalakshmi. The accused repeatedly punched the woman even as she tried defending herself.

He snatched Mahalakshmi’s chain and fled the scene. However, the local residents, hearing the woman’s cries for help, rushed to the shop and stopped the man. The residents thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

An unidentified youth violently attacked the female owner of an oil shop in an attempt to snatch her gold chain on Monday, May 25, in Jayabheri Colony, Kompally.



The CCTV footage circulating online shows the accused entering the shop with a face mask. He initially asked a… pic.twitter.com/YmfhNR82rO — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 26, 2026

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“The public caught hold of the man, then alerted the local officers,” a Petbasheerabad police inspector told Siasat.com. The investigation is ongoing and the accused is being questioned at the police station, the inspector said.

The woman was sent to a nearby hospital for the injuries she sustained in the attack.

A case was registered under Section 309 (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The woman chose not to file a complaint, the inspector added.