Konda Surekha apologises to Telangana CM for daughter’s remarks

Telangana Endowments Minister Konda Surekha apologised to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday for the recent controversial remarks made by her daughter, Sushmita, against him and other senior Congress leaders.

Playing down the discord with Congress, she said the recent tensions were the result of a “misunderstanding,” and her daughter made those remarks in anger.

“Like in any family, differences may arise. We will work together just as a family does,” she told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The development comes after Surekha called on the CM Revanth on October 20, following the controversy surrounding the police search for her former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) N Sumanth, who was terminated over corruption allegations.