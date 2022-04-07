Korean Red Cross sends humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees

Changwon: The Korean Red Cross said on Thursday that it has sent blankets and sanitary items worth 160 million won ($131,250) in its third tranche of humanitarian aid to support Ukrainian refugees.

The Republic of Korea National Red Cross (KNRC) said 9,369 blankets and 4,848 essential hygiene kits were sent by sea to Hungary to be used for Ukrainian evacuees staying in neighbouring countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, the KNRC provided 100,000 Swiss francs ($107,230) in late February and 1 million Swiss francs in mid-March in aid to Ukrainians who fled their country devastated by Russia’s invasion.

The non-profit organisation also sent emergency response teams on Wednesday to Hungary, Romania and Moldova. They will join international Red Cross networks to carry out humanitarian relief and reconstruction activities until April 29.

The KNRC is conducting a public donation campaign to support Ukrainians at its website until May 31.