Kota suicides: Reduce study hours, introduce fun activities, recommend committee

Kota: A high-level empowered committee Monday recommended coaching institutes here to reduce study hours and create a friendly environment for students by adding fun activities to their routine, officials said.

This recommendation came after a marathon meeting of the state-level committee with experts and representatives of social welfare organisations, and spiritual and yoga communities to seek their suggestions on checking suicides by coaching students here, Kota District Collector OP Bunker told media after the meeting.

Also Read Fun activity necessary in Kota coaching, says Raj govt committee

Headed by Bhawani Singh Detha, Principal Secretary (higher and technical education), the committee, in its first meeting since formation, sought suggestions from stakeholders during the marathon meeting conducted in five sessions that lasted for over 8 hours from 10.30 am to 7 pm, Bunker said.

This empowered committee was formed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in August amid the rise in suicides by NEET and JEE aspirants taking coaching classes here.

Based on the recommendations received from the stakeholders, the state-level committee will prepare a report and submit it to the state government, Bunker said.

Regarding the reduction of fees being charged by coaching institutes, the collector said the government could not intervene as it was directly between students and institutes.

Meanwhile, a state-level team is conducting health surveys at all coaching institutes across the city.

Around 80 per cent of students have filled up a health form provided by them, based on which students with doubtful tendencies are being identified and sent for counselling, Bunker said.

Special focus is being laid on critical cases of doubtful symptoms or signs and parents of such students are being asked to come to Kota to support their wards, he said.

In critical cases where students are found unfit in the second round of counselling, they will be sent home with their parents, he added.

On the ongoing suspension of regular tests at coaching institutes for two months, the collector said parents have recommended that tests are necessary for the evaluation of students and authorities are mulling on remoulding the test system before resuming it.

An Act to regulate coaching institutes is also under consideration, Bunker said, adding that there is no provision so far to impose a fine on or take action against a coaching institute.

Sale tax commissioner Ravi Surpur, who served as the district collector of Kota in 2016 and played a significant role in checking student suicides, and Managing Director of National Health Mission Jitendra Kumar Soni were among those present in Monday’s marathon meeting.

Meanwhile, members of the high-level committee refused to provide comments to the media.