Koti armed robbery case: Victim’s bike recovered

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team of the Hyderabad police investigating the Koti armed robbery case on Monday, February 2, announced that the victim’s bike was recovered from Kacheguda.

The police teams reportedly scanned 800 CCTV cameras as part of the investigation. The victim’s bike was found after the police traced the tower location of a third suspect who was reportedly seen talking on the phone during the incident.

The victim, Rinshad, a businessman from Kerala, was shot by two unidentified suspects and robbed of Rs 6 lakhs on January 31 after he withdrew money from an ATM in Koti.

According to reports, call records stated that the three suspects took shelter at a house in Bahadupura after dumping the victim’s bike.

Also Read Koti ATM shooting: Hyderabad police form 4 teams to nab suspects

Earlier, the Hyderabad police formed 4 teams to nab the suspects involved in the robbery.

Background of the case

Following the incident, the Sultan Bazar Police registered a case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 309 (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 27 of the Arms Act, 1959.

Reacting to the armed robbery in Koti, the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar, stated that Rinshad PV, a businessman from Kozhikode in Kerala, who deals in readymade kids’ clothing, had travelled to Dewan Devdi in Hyderabad on January 7.

Rinshad had to use the ATM since the transaction at the store had failed. When he reached the SBI Main Branch ATM at Bank Street in Koti at around 7:00 am to deposit the money, two unidentified persons approached him from behind and threatened him by pressing a firearm against his abdomen.



The accused fired two rounds, one of which struck Rinshad’s right leg. They proceeded to snatch the bag of cash and the vehicle keys from him and fled the spot in his vehicle.

The assailants drove towards the Chaderghat signal and proceeded to Nimboliadda, Kachiguda, where they abandoned the vehicle. They changed their clothes and escaped on foot towards Kachiguda X Roads.