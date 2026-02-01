Koti ATM shooting: Hyderabad police form 4 teams to nab suspects

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Saturday, January 31, constituted four teams to nab the suspects in the Koti ATM armed robbery case, where a 26-year-old businessman was shot and robbed of Rs 6 lakhs.

The Sultan Baza police registered a case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 309 (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 27 of the Arms Act, 1959.

Hyderabad CP reacts to robbery

Reacting to the armed robbery in Koti, the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar, said that Rinshad PV, a businessman from Kozhikode in Kerala, dealing in readymade kids’ clothing, had travelled to Dewan Devdi in Hyderabad on January 7.

A case has been registered at Sultanbazar Police Station vide… pic.twitter.com/n0pZH65Tpc — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) January 31, 2026

Rinshad had to use the ATM since the transaction at the store had failed. When he reached the SBI Main Branch ATM at Bank Street in Koti at around 7:00 am to deposit the money, two unidentified persons approached him from behind and threatened him by pressing a firearm against his abdomen.

The accused fired two rounds, one of which struck Rinshad’s right leg. They proceeded to snatch the bag of cash and the vehicle keys from him and fled the spot in his vehicle.

The assailants drove towards the Chaderghat signal and proceeded to Nimboliadda, Kachiguda, where they abandoned the vehicle. They changed their clothes and escaped on foot towards Kachiguda X Roads.

Hyderabad police have stated the incident is being treated with ‘utmost seriousness’ and special teams have begun analysing CCTV footage and tracking technical evidence while coordinating with neighbouring jurisdictions.