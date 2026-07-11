KPSC chairman’s daughter booked over Fake Income certificate

Bengaluru: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station against Suma S Sahukar, daughter of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar, over allegations that she submitted false income and caste certificates while applying for the post of Industrial Extension Officer in the Department of Industries and Commerce.

The case marks a fresh development in the controversy surrounding the KPSC recruitment process.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by KPSC Assistant Secretary BN Shobha. In the complaint, the official alleged that Suma Sahukar had produced incorrect income details to claim reservation benefits under the 3B category during the recruitment process.

According to the complaint, Suma’s application and supporting documents mention her father as Shivashankarappa Sahukar, who currently serves as the Chairman of the KPSC.

During scrutiny of the recruitment records, officials allegedly found discrepancies between the income declared in her reservation certificate and her family’s actual financial status.

The complaint states that the income certificate submitted by the candidate declared the family’s annual income as only ₹40,000. However, officials pointed out that Shivashankarappa Sahukar was appointed as a KPSC member on September 3, 2019, drawing a monthly basic salary of Rs 2,05,100 along with allowances.

Subsequently, he was appointed KPSC Chairman on April 5, 2021 , with a monthly basic salary of Rs 2,25,000 besides other benefits. It was also noted that he had recently submitted declarations of movable and immovable assets to the Governor, indicating ownership of assets substantially higher than what was reflected in the income certificate.

The complaint further refers to the Karnataka Government Order dated September 14, 2018 , which enhanced the creamy layer income ceiling for reservation under Categories 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh annually.

Since the candidate had applied under the 3B category using her father’s details, the complainant alleged that the income certificate submitted was prima facie false and did not reflect the family’s actual income.

KPSC officials have also alleged that the candidate made false declarations in the application form and suppressed material facts while seeking reservation benefits.

Based on these allegations, the Assistant Secretary requested police to initiate criminal proceedings and conduct a detailed investigation into the authenticity of the documents submitted.

The FIR comes amid an ongoing controversy over the recruitment of Industrial Extension Officers and allegations that KPSC Chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar misused his position to benefit family members. The issue has already led to internal divisions within the Commission, with several members seeking to takeaction against the chairman.

Earlier, the Karnataka High Court granted interim relief to Sahukar by staying the KPSC resolution recommending his resignation while the legal challenge remains pending.

Police are expected to verify the documents submitted by the candidate, examine records obtained from the KPSC and revenue authorities, and determine whether offences relating to submission of false certificates, cheating and obtaining reservation benefits through misrepresentation are made out. The investigation is continuing