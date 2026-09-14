KPSC veterinary scam: CID traces over Rs 5 crore transactions

Bengaluru: The CID investigation into alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission’s recruitment process has intensified, with investigators reportedly tracing financial transactions exceeding Rs 5 crore in connection with the veterinary officer recruitment scam.

Sources said around Rs 85 lakh of the suspected amount has been traced through various bank accounts, while investigators are also examining the possibility that a substantial portion of the money changed hands in cash.

The CID has so far questioned 273 people in connection with the alleged irregularities. Statements have reportedly been recorded from several accused and candidates, including 15 candidates linked to the recruitment process.

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Investigators have also examined the manager of a Souharda cooperative bank in Bidar to gather details about financial dealings allegedly involving Basavaraj Kannale, one of the accused in the case. The agency is examining bank records and transactions to establish the flow of money and identify the beneficiaries.

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Sources further said the CID has seized gold jewellery worth around Rs 23 lakh from a young woman who was allegedly in contact with IAS officer Gyanendra, whose alleged role in the recruitment controversy is also under investigation.

Meanwhile, the CID is reportedly preparing to issue another notice to KPSC member Shanta Hosamani after she failed to appear for questioning. Allegations have surfaced regarding her alleged involvement in three recruitment processes conducted by the commission, including the KAS and veterinary officer recruitments and the recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineers.

In the 2023 AEE recruitment controversy, allegations were made that Hosamani had attempted to facilitate publication of a selection list without informing members of a KPSC sub-committee. The list was reportedly not released after some members raised objections, following which Hosamani was removed from the sub-committee.

The controversy has also triggered a political debate over the future of the KPSC. Minister Eshwar Khandre has said the possibility of scrapping the commission could be discussed at a Cabinet meeting amid repeated allegations of recruitment irregularities.

Meanwhile, political exchanges have intensified over the alleged AEE recruitment scam. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has criticised Home Minister Priyank Kharge and indicated that he would release documents after returning from the United States. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has hit back at Kumaraswamy.

The CID investigation is continuing, with officials focusing on the financial trail, bank transactions, alleged cash dealings and the roles of individuals connected to the recruitment process. Further details are expected to emerge as questioning and scrutiny of financial records continue.