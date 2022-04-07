Krafton bans over 66K BGMI accounts for cheating

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Representative Image)

Seoul: PUBG developer Krafton has banned 66,233 Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) accounts for cheating during the week ending April 3.

The BGMI maker also published a list containing the names of all the accounts that have been shut out from its platform, reports GizmoChina.

The company said it will continue to implement strong sanctions and strategies that will help to eradicate the use of illegal programs in the game. It hopes to maintain a pleasant gaming environment for its teeming gamers.

Krafton also provided the list of all accounts banned from the game last week. This is not the first time that Krafton will be shutting out thousands of accounts from BGMI.

Overall, Krafton has banned a total of 122,766 accounts from BGMI since March 6 and 569,420 in 2022, the report said.

The accounts ban began last year to prevent illegal programmes from being used on the platform, it added.

The bans previously did not target devices but now, both the account and device are shut out simultaneously.

