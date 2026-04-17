KRAFTON India clocks 930M+ views, positions BGMI as leading mobile esports platform

Bengaluru: India is no longer an esports market on the horizon – it is the horizon itself. With over 500 million mobile gamers, a youth population where 65% are under 35, and data costs among the lowest on the planet, India has become the world’s most dynamic competitive gaming frontier. KRAFTON India has been at the forefront of this transformation, turning India’s gaming potential into a structured, thriving esports ecosystem.

The gaming conglomerate today released definitive performance data for its BGMI Esports ecosystem in 2025 and the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2026 – numbers that not only validate the platform’s scale but establish it as one of the most commercially compelling esports properties in the Indian market.

In 2024, total BGMI esports viewership stood at 308.56 million. In 2025, that number tripled to 930+ million – a 201% increase in a single year. Its IPs together generated 984 million YouTube impressions and reached 86.78 million unique viewers in 2025 alone. This is not organic drift; this is a platform firing on all cylinders, with structured investment, expanded tournament formats, and a deepening community infrastructure driving every metric upward.

Further, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2026 has already delivered landmark viewership figures that cement KRAFTON India’s position as the category leader. The 5th edition of the flagship event this year crossed 600,000 peak concurrent viewers on YouTube, with 360+ million total views, 420+ million impressions, and approx 20 million watch hours – making it the most-watched mobile esports event in Indian history. These figures represent an audience that brands cannot find anywhere else in Indian sport or entertainment: young, mobile-first, loyal, and growing at triple-digit velocity.

The commercial track record of the IP’s is equally strong. BGMI Esports has already earned the trust of some of India’s most recognised and forward-looking brands across consumer electronics, automotive, FMCG, and consumer services, with brands like iQOO, Realme, KIA, Monster Energy, Hero MotoCorp, and Swiggy already validating BGMI Esports as a high-reach, high-ROI activation platform. The convergence of mobile-first consumption, a 18–34 age bracket, and close to 1 billion views per year makes this arguably the most efficient brand-building vehicle in Indian youth media.

What separates KRAFTON India from every other esports operator in the country is the depth of its ecosystem investment. Since 2023, KRAFTON India has invested close to INR 20+ crore in prize money across four flagship IPs – BGIS, BMPS, BMSD, and the inaugural BGMI International Cup (BMIC) – which brought elite teams from South Korea and Japan to compete on Indian soil for the first time. The BGIS 2026 prize pool was raised to INR 4 crore, and through the BGMI Showdown, Indian teams now have a direct qualification pathway to the Global Championship. Beyond tournaments, KRAFTON India’s Campus Tour has reached IITs and other prestige 130+ colleges nationwide, the Rising Star programme nurtures emerging talent, and the Krafton India Awards formally recognise the country’s top gamers, streamers, and esports professionals.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally re-nowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON’s platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit https://www.krafton.com/

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers. KRAFTON India has also played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s esports landscape through marquee tournaments such as BGIS and BMPS, setting new benchmarks for the development of grassroots talent, competitiveness, and fan engagement, while helping establish esports as a mainstream sporting and entertainment category in India. Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance. For more information, visit https://krafton.in/

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