Kriti Sanon honoured with UAE’s golden visa

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is the latest Indian personality to be honoured with a UAE golden visa. Kriti expressed her gratitude to the Dubai government for awarding her the golden visa.
“It’s an honour to receive the UAE Golden Visa. Dubai has a special place in my heart, and I look forward to being part of its vibrant cultural landscape,” she said in a statement.
Kriti is currently starring alongside Shahid Kapoor in Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah’s film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film, originally scheduled for October 2023 but later pushed to December 7, has now been rescheduled for February.
Kriti joins a long list of prominent Indian celebrities who have been granted UAE golden visa
- Shah Rukh Khan
- Varun Dhawan
- Ranveer Singh
- Farha Khan
- Johny Lever
- Ali Zafar
- Sanjay Dutt
- Mohanlal
- Mammootty
- Sunil Shetty
- Prithviraj Sukumaran
- Sonu Nigam
- Sonu Sood
- Sanjay Kapoor
- Boney Kapoor
- John Abraham
- Tushar Kapoor
- Anshula Kapoor
- R Parthiban
- Trishna Krishnan
- K S Chithra
- Riteish Deshmukh
- Genelia Deshmukh
- Bhushan Kumar
- Divya Kumar
- Javed Akhtar
- Shabana Azmi
- Amala Paul
- Mouni Roy
- Sania Mirza
- Salman Khan
- Allu Arjun
- Urvashi Rautela
UAE’s golden visa
The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need for a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.
These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.
The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents and researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, as well as extraordinary students.
On Thursday, January 25, UAE scrapped the minimum down payment of Dirhams one million (Rs 2,26,31,327) for individuals seeking a golden visa through real estate investment.