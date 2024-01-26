Kriti Sanon honoured with UAE’s golden visa

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is the latest Indian personality to be honoured with a UAE golden visa. Kriti expressed her gratitude to the Dubai government for awarding her the golden visa.

“It’s an honour to receive the UAE Golden Visa. Dubai has a special place in my heart, and I look forward to being part of its vibrant cultural landscape,” she said in a statement.

Kriti is currently starring alongside Shahid Kapoor in Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah’s film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film, originally scheduled for October 2023 but later pushed to December 7, has now been rescheduled for February.

Kriti joins a long list of prominent Indian celebrities who have been granted UAE golden visa

Shah Rukh Khan

Varun Dhawan

Ranveer Singh

Farha Khan

Johny Lever

Ali Zafar

Sanjay Dutt

Mohanlal

Mammootty

Sunil Shetty

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Sood

Sanjay Kapoor

Boney Kapoor

John Abraham

Tushar Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor

R Parthiban

Trishna Krishnan

K S Chithra

Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh

Bhushan Kumar

Divya Kumar

Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi

Amala Paul

Mouni Roy

Sania Mirza

Salman Khan

Allu Arjun

Urvashi Rautela

UAE’s golden visa

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need for a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents and researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, as well as extraordinary students.

On Thursday, January 25, UAE scrapped the minimum down payment of Dirhams one million (Rs 2,26,31,327) for individuals seeking a golden visa through real estate investment.