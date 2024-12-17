Kriti Sanon seen with new ‘mystery man’, photo becomes hot topic

Mumbai: Kriti Sanon, one of Bollywood’s most loved actresses, has always been known for her talent, beauty, and charm. While she keeps her personal life private, rumors about her love life have often grabbed headlines. She is rumored to be in relationship with UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia. While the two haven’t confirmed their bond, recent sightings have left fans speculating about wedding bells in 2025!

And now, a new photo of Kriti Sanon featuring a mystery man has become talk of town. The photo, which has gone viral on Reddit, has fans asking the same question: Who is this mystery man?

The picture, now doing the rounds on social media, has sparked curiosity, and people are digging deeper to uncover his identity. The man in the picture is none other than Kabir’ brother Kanvir Bahia. And the snap is from Kabir’s relative’s wedding which was also attended by Kriti.

Kriti Attends Kabir’s Family Wedding

Kriti was recently spotted at a wedding believed to be of Kabir Bahia’s relative. Viral photos show her looking stunning in a blue ethnic suit and sunglasses, mingling with guests and enjoying the event. A video shared online even featured her chatting with Sakshi Dhoni, who attended with MS Dhoni.

Social Media Hints at Their Growing Bond

Though Kriti and Kabir remain silent, their social media activity tells a different story. On Kabir’s birthday (November 19), Kriti shared a selfie from what looked like a romantic getaway, writing, “Happiest birthday K! ❤️

Earlier this year, the two were spotted celebrating Kriti’s birthday in Greece, dancing together in a viral video.

These sweet moments have fans excited about their relationship.

Who is Kabir Bahia?

Kabir Bahia is a UK-based businessman from a wealthy family. His father, Kuljinder Bahia, founded Southall Travel. He’s also known to be close friends with MS Dhoni.

While her personal life grabs attention, Kriti is busy with exciting projects like Housefull 5, Tere Ishk Mein, and Bhediya 2. She recently co-produced and starred in Do Patti, earning praise for her performance.