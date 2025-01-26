KRK calls Hina Khan’s cancer story a publicity stunt

Mumbai: Hina Khan, a popular TV actress known for shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, faced a major challenge in 2024 when she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. Despite this, she stayed strong, continued working, and shared her journey on social media to inspire others.

Rozlyn Khan Raises Questions

Fellow cancer survivor Rozlyn Khan recently accused Hina of exaggerating her condition for publicity. Rozlyn said it’s unrealistic for someone undergoing chemotherapy or major surgery to travel and make public appearances, as Hina claims to have done. She also questioned Hina’s claim of a 15-hour surgery, calling it unusual and misleading.

KRK Backs Rozlyn’s Claims

Kamaal R. Khan, known for his controversial opinions, supported Rozlyn’s statements. KRK said Rozlyn has personal experience with cancer and wouldn’t lie about such a serious issue. He believes Hina might be using her illness to gain attention.

Despite the criticism, Hina’s fans have stood by her, praising her strength and courage. Many appreciate her efforts to raise awareness and inspire others battling cancer.

Hina recently made a comeback with her new show, Grihalakshmi, streaming on EPIC ON. Her determination to work while dealing with her illness has earned her respect from fans and peers alike.